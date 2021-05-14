Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $216.59. 76,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

