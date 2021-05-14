Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $10.95 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 2.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in MetLife by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 74,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

NYSE MET traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,059. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

