Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after buying an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 83,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $62.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

