Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Purchases 99,297 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 228.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,297 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK remained flat at $$51.69 during trading on Friday. 82,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

