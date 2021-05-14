Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.84. 219,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679,905. The company has a market capitalization of $209.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

