Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 136,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.84. 75,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,802,758. The company has a market cap of $393.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

