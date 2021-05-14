Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 2,097 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

