Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 2,274 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 1.6% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

GPC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

