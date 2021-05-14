Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 76,407 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,407 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.08% of Kohl’s worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $59.91. 38,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.