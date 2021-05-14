Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 79,610 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,610 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.47. 34,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,602. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

