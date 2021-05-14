Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 94,037 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,037 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,682. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.