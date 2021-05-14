Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,965. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.