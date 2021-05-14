Flixxo (FLIXX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Flixxo has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $20,552.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flixxo has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flixxo Coin Profile

FLIXX is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

