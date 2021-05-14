FLO Achieves Market Cap of $10.71 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $76,094.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3,491.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001300 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

