Floor & Decor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,823 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,426% compared to the average volume of 185 put options.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.95.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $100.70 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.