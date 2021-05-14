Flow (FLOW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47.36 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Flow has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.86 or 0.00050464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $844.28 million and approximately $47.36 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00088643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.12 or 0.00603236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00236284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004918 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.22 or 0.01131326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $595.06 or 0.01208145 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

