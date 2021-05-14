Flowchain (FLC) Price Reaches $0.0399 on Top Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $35,177.79 and approximately $115,212.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

