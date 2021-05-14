Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Fluor has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

