Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 136,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,512,130 shares.The stock last traded at $18.78 and had previously closed at $18.93.
Several brokerages have commented on FLR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fluor by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fluor by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.