Flux (FLUX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 89.8% higher against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $46.75 million and $1.02 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00598838 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00206579 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00277882 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016013 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 150,033,471 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

