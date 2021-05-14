FlypMe (FYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $724,449.28

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $724,449.28 and $9,239.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00092906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.84 or 0.01189719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00068091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00116524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063824 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

