Folder Protocol Price Down 8.2% This Week (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $1.43 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00609465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.00239628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004805 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01172940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $602.46 or 0.01206155 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

