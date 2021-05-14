Foot Locker (FL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.