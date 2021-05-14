Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

FL stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

