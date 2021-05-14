Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.62. 19,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,419. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $64.82.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.