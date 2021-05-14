Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Formula One Group worth $42,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after acquiring an additional 445,796 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONK stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.58 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.