Fortinet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 13,865 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 981% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,283 call options.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Shares of FTNT traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.66. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $212.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

