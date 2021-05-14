Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Shares Down 0.3%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 32,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 95,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,905,000.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

