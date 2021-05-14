ForTube Price Tops $0.0850 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $54.34 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00093282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $584.32 or 0.01170488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00115660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063868 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

