Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Commerzbank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY remained flat at $$5.52 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

