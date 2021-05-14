Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,004 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $46,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

FBHS opened at $107.36 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.