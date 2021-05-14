FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:FOXW) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 2,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 46,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,468,000.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.