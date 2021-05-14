Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.90.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. 48,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,422. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 674,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 176,686 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.