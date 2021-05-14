Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 431 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $553.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.50 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

