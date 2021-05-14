Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,119 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

