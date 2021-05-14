Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $297.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.22. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

