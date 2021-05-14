Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

