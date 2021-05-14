Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 538.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $225.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

