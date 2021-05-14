Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 1,322 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 143.3% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 287,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 169,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.0% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

