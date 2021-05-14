Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 1,898 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $265.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.