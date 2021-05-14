Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 33,211 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $230.83 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.73. The firm has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

