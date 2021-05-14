Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport has an average rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

