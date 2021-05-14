Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport has an average rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

