Frax Price Reaches $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $132.17 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00085398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00616412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00234040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.90 or 0.01082703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $603.89 or 0.01186832 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 132,519,737 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

