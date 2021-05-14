Frax Share (FXS) Reaches Market Cap of $55.32 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $55.32 million and $4.46 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00009844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.70 or 0.00600237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00232186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01148314 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $615.93 or 0.01221361 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,365,561 coins and its circulating supply is 11,143,242 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

