Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRU. National Bankshares upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.23.

TSE:FRU traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.10. 604,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,887. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.21. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.19 and a 52-week high of C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

