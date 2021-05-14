Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.15.

FRU stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.02. 431,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,535. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.19 and a 1 year high of C$9.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

