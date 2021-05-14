Freicoin Price Tops $0.0218 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $32.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

