Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%.

Shares of FREQ stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 8,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,556. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,011,625.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

