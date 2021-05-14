Friendz (FDZ) Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $107,709.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 530,860,321 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

