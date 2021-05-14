FTX Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $147.86 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $56.46 or 0.00111954 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $5.33 billion and $147.86 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.58 or 0.01186950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.24 or 0.10123450 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.